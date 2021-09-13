Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 312 Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $149.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

