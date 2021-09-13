Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CPK opened at $128.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.