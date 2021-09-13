Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

