Parallel Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NWL stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

