Parallel Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CRH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 39.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in CRH by 134.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CRH by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of CRH opened at $51.32 on Monday. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

