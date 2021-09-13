Parallel Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

CWB opened at $87.09 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $65.48 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

