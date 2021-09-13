Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

