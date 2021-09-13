Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,339 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 35.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,859 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $14,115,000. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 228,387 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $16.24 on Monday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

