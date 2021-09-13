PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $69.76

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.76, but opened at $68.29. PAR Technology shares last traded at $68.29, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

