Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,277,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,587 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.59% of Pan American Silver worth $636,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

