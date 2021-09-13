Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,549,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after buying an additional 436,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

