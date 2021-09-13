Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.06.

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. 836,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.