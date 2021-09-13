OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock worth $2,680,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.