Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acquisition of Pratt Miller will help Oshkosh navigate to the untapped market of uncrewed ground vehicles, thereby fueling its prospects. Also, the 10-year contract from the United States Postal Service positions the company well for growth. Solid backlogs across Defense and Fire & Emergency segments provide enough visibility into 2022 and beyond. Strong financials, ambitious electrification strides and investor friendly moves of the firm are other tailwinds. However, production constraints, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs amid the current supply chain environment will play spoilsports. Oshkosh expects supply chain to pose concerns for Commercial and Access Equipment units. High capex projection for fiscal 2021 also remains a concern. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,843. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

