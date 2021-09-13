Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Acquires $7,782,460.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 444,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $7,782,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 377,552 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $6,508,996.48.

On Monday, August 30th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 329,885 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $4,875,700.30.

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

