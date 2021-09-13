O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 3.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

Shares of ORLY opened at $592.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $597.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

