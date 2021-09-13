Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.67 on Monday. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 285,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

