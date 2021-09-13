Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $42.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in Open Lending by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Open Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,837,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.75 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

