Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 30,787.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ondas were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ondas by 5,989.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.93 million and a P/E ratio of -11.23. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

