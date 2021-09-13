Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Okta reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Okta by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Okta by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.41. 100,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.54. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

