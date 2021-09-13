Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE OBLG opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oblong has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Oblong had a negative net margin of 65.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Oblong will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the first quarter worth about $25,244,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Oblong in the first quarter worth about $17,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oblong by 688.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 421,315 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

