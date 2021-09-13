O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,197 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in HNI during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HNI by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 5.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 52.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE HNI opened at $35.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.