O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 246.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT opened at $9.39 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.