O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.