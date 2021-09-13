O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,411 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,987,135 shares of company stock worth $180,991,651. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $128.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

