Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
NAN stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
