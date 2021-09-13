Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NAN stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.