Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.