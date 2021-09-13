Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.