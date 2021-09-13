Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NAZ opened at $15.86 on Monday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

