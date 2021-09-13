Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NVG stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
