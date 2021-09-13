Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $19.23 million and approximately $336,096.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044038 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

