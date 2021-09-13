Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

