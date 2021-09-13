Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

