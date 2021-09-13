Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $244.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,028. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

