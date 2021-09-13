Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $241.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.