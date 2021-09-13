Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.