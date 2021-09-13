Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 45,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,336. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

