Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 65.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,823. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

