Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $83.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

