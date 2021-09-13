Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $985,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Energizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.69 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

