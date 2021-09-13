Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Everi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

NYSE EVRI opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

