Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 107,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

