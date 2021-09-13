Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $19.89 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 133,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.