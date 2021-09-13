NFTLootBox Trading Down 66.5% Over Last 7 Days (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $146.94 or 0.00326389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 66.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $469,038.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

