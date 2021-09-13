NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $71,395.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $71,395.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00155167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00044001 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

