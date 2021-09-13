NEXT.coin Tops One Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,227.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.60 or 0.01409763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.33 or 0.00478309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00340558 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005741 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00044744 BTC.

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

