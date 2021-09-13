NEXT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,138.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $749,550.01 and $2,138.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00404071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

