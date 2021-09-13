News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. News has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that News will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

