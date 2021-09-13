Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $56.99 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

