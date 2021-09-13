New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,442 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

