New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,763 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repay by 19,822.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,258,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Repay by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $22.53 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

